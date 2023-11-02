Matt LeBlanc Seen for the 1st Time Since Matthew Perry’s Death Looking Downcast in L.A.: Photos

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Matt LeBlanc, 56, was spotted during a drive in Los Angeles on November 1, just two days after he and the cast of Friends broke their silence on Matthew Perry‘s death. This is the first time that the actor has been photographed since Matthew’s passing on October 28 (see PHOTOS HERE). While out in L.A. that day, Matt shielded his eyes from the sun with black sunglasses and appeared somber.

The actor was driving a black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon while gripping the steering wheel with both hands. For his solo outing, Matt was dressed casually in a grey t-shirt and a black baseball cap. The outing comes four days after the late 54-year-old’s death and just two days after he and his former co-stars released a statement on the somber news. In a statement to PEOPLE on October 30, Matt and the rest of the TV stars explained that they will release a lengthier statement once they are ready to.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the emotional letter read earlier this week. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The late Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing author died at his home in Los Angeles on October 28. At the time, TMZreported that local officials believed that Matthew had drowned in his hot tub. Although an official cause of death has yet to be revealed, TMZ reported that his toxicology report came back negative for fentanyl and meth on November 1. Matthew was never married and did not welcome any children during his life. He is survived by his parents, Suzanne Langford and John Bennett Perry, in addition to his stepmother, Debbie Boyle, and stepfather, Dateline‘s Keith Morrison.

Ahead of his death, Matthew opened up to PEOPLE about his thoughts on the possibility of fatherhood. “I think I’d be great. I really do,” he said of one day becoming a dad. “I grew up with a lot of little kids around me, and that’s probably why, but I can’t wait.” Despite having a rough experience with romantic relationships, he hoped to one day settle down. “I’m not run by the fear I used to be run by so everything’s kind of different,” Matthew told the outlet in 2022. “I’m feeling more confident and I’m not afraid of love anymore, so the next girl I go out with better watch out.”