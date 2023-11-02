Jessica Biel Rocks String Bikini With Justin Timberlake After Disabling Comments Amid Britney’s Memoir

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jessica Biel is soaking up the sunshine in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The Candy star, 41, was photographed rocking a tiny string bikini while talking to her husband, Justin Timberlake, as the couple are on vacation together following the release of his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears’ memoir.

The actress and producer chose a tiny black and white striped swimsuit for the day out, according to photos published by Daily Mail on November 1. In one image, Jessica was seen speaking with Justin, 42, who was wearing a green T-shirt and a matching bucket hat along with white shorts. The couple have been enjoying the trip with their children, Silas and Phineas.

Justin and Jessica jetted off to Mexico on October 30 and disabled their Instagram comments less than a week after Britney, 41, released her book, The Woman in Me. The memoir has sparked backlash against the “Cry Me a River” singer because the “Gimme More” artist dropped multiple bombshells about their past relationship.

Justin Timberlake right now pic.twitter.com/lsLPvFBJte — RJ Nstr (@reinnuestro) October 27, 2023

Britney and Justin dated from 1999 to 2002. In 2007, Justin moved on with Jessica, and they got married in 2012. For her part, Britney married her now-estranged husband, Sam Asghari, in 2022.

Among the most shocking revelations from the memoir include Britney’s claims that she and Justin cheated on each other and that he wanted her to get an abortion. Justin has not publicly spoken out about the Princess of Pop’s allegations.

However, social media users were quick to express their outrage against Justin. One viral video has even circulated via X (previously Twitter) of a meme assuming how Justin reacted to Britney’s book. The clip is a scene from the movie Cruel Intentions, featuring Sarah Michelle Gellar’s character, Kathryn, getting exposed in front of her peers after they read her brother Sebastian’s journal.

“Justin Timberlake on October 24,” the meme read. Despite the online criticism, Britney insisted that her published work was not intended to “offend” anyone in an Instagram statement she shared on October 20.

“My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means,” the “Till the World Ends” artist wrote. “That was me then … that is in the past!!!! I don’t like the headlines I am readying … that’s exactly why I quit the business 4 years ago!!! Most of the book is from 20 years ago . I have moved on, and it’s a beautiful clean slate from here!!!! I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life [sic] !!!!”