Justin Timberlake Heads Out on Family Vacation After Disabling Comments Amid Britney Spears Memoir Revelations

Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake needs a break. The singer and dad of two was seen escaping the hoopla surround the publication of ex-girlfriend Britney Spears‘ bombshell memoir. In photos you can SEE HERE, the NSYNC singer, 42, arrived in Cabo recently via private jet for a family vacation. He rocked a white t shirt and jeans, paired with sneakers and glasses perched on his forehead, as he stepped off the jet. The outlet also published a photo of him snuggling his younger son Phineas, 3, as he got into a car. The tot could be seen from the back, his adorable long blonde locks hanging down his back as his famous dad cradled him. Justin has another son, Silas, 8.

The pics come less than a week after the Bad Teacher star disabled comments on his Instagram, reportedly as a direct result of angry comments from Britney’s fans. Her book, The Woman in Me, dropped bombshell claims about her three-year relationship with Justin, including that she had an abortion after becoming pregnant with Justin, and that the couple allegedly cheated on each other during their relationship.

A source for Page Six said in an October 26th report that he shut down the ability to comment due to “hateful, disgusting things people were saying” about Britney’s claims. Only a day later, Justin’s wife of 11 years, Jessica Biel, also limited comments after Brit’s fans flooded her account to vent.

On the sidelines of the mayhem, fellow NSYNC singer and mutual pal of Britney stepped in with words of de-escalation. “Look, everyone has their own opinion,” Lance told TMZ in a video interview on October 28 at LAX airport. “I feel like the world is so full of hate right now and we need to practice a little forgiveness. Britney did. Let’s take a note from her.”