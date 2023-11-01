Selma Blair Says It’s the ‘First Time’ She Has ‘Hope’ for Romance in New Interview

Image Credit: Lauren Dukoff

Selma Blair, 51, is ready for love! The Legally Blonde starlet revealed her outlook on romance for Glamour‘s 2023 Women of the Year issue. “What [being in love] does for your spirit—it’s nothing to take lightly,” Selma told the outlet on November 1. “It colors everything. I still believe if I’m just true to myself, that person will come into my life one day.” The 51-year-old went on to reveal why is now open to romance following her 2018 multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

“I think I deserve it and think I’m in a great place to show up as the best version of me,” she said. “It’s the first time I have hope. And I could have never said that in my life before.” The blonde beauty even admitted that since she revealed her diagnosis, she worries it can confuse potential suitors. “I think the disability word, because I said I was—it just confuses people,” Selma explained. “Like, as if I don’t have a vagina.”

Matters of the heart have not always been easy for the actress, who shared that she hasn’t dated since she was diagnosed five years ago. “I had a bad relationship,” she shared with the outlet. “I didn’t realize how emotionally abusive and controlling they were, taking advantage of meeting me in a really vulnerable time.” Selma went on to add that at the time, she believed she “deserved” the mistreatment. “I was convinced that’s what I deserved,” she added. “When you’re in a rough spot, you can meet some opportunistic people. It’s really dangerous.”

Most recently, the proud mother-of-one met a potential match at a pal’s birthday party. “Something in this person inspired me to see myself differently by the way he looked at the world,” Selma said. “Just from that brief meeting, I thought, I have something I didn’t know I did.” She was previously married to Ahmet Zappa, 49, from 2004 to 2006 and previously dated Jason Bleick from 2010 until 2012. Selma notably shares her son, Arthur, 12, with Jason.

Elsewhere in the candid interview, the MTV Movie Award winner went on to discuss her acting career following her MS diagnosis. “I still feel like I never really hit my stride with acting because after Hellboy I was so sick that I really stepped away,” she said of the 2008 movie. “And because I wasn’t a huge star, no one came looking.” Despite this, Selma knows she can continue if she likes. “I do wonder, practically,” she said. “I think that’s the key with everything. Really get comfortable with yourself and it doesn’t matter if you falter, because you know where to pick yourself up again.” And, of course, she noted that she has, “such a f****** determination.”