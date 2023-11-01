Heidi Klum Looks Unrecognizable as a Wild Peacock for Her 2023 Halloween Costume

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum has never hidden her love for Halloween. The model, 50, continued her tradition of throwing an epic Halloween party and dressing up in an amazing costume on October 31. This year, Heidi dressed up as a peacock, complete with a beak and plume. Heidi’s face was masked in peacock prosthetics.

The AGT judge was joined by 10 backup dancers, who served as her peacock’s plume. Heidi made her grand entrance on the carpet with a choreographed routine. Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, dressed up as a peacock egg. The party took place at Marquee New York

Heidi revealed that her peacock costume took about 6 hours to put together. She told ET that she wanted to “make an art performance” out of her Halloween costume this year, which is why she incorporated Cirque Du Soleil artists. After being a rainworm last year, Heidi wanted to “make something very elaborate, and I wanted to make a costume with multiple people.”

Prior to the party, Heidi did seem to drop some hints about her costume on Instagram. She took a selfie with some sort of mask on, but it was difficult to tell what it was. She also teased that there’d be a behind-the-scenes video of her getting ready for the celebration as she rocked a hot pink outfit. Throughout the day, she continued showing off the Halloween spirit, including a charcuterie board made to look like body parts and a shot of her in a skeleton costume.

To kick off her morning, Heidi also filmed a video with a filter making a nod to her costume from last year as a worm. In the caption, she wrote about how excited she was to party later. “My favorite day of the year has finally arrived,” she wrote. “Time to get ready. Can’t wait for you to see.”

The Victoria’s Secret model opened up about how much planning she puts into Halloween costumes in a recent interview with People. “I have sleepless nights over Halloween, you have no idea!” she explained. “I always try to find things that people naturally wouldn’t do. Most people do nurses or police officers, but I was always looking for something that I hadn’t seen.”

Following two years of no parties, Heidi brought her annual All Hallows Eve celebration back in 2022. She made headlines with one of her most memorable costumes yet, when she dressed as a worm. Of course, she’s had plenty of other amazing outfits through the years.

While the worm is certainly unique, Heidi has never shied away from going all out on Halloween. Some of her other amazing costumes have included going as a spot-on Jessica Rabbit, Betty Boop, a werewolf from the “Thriller” music video, and Princess Fiona, as her husband dressed as Shrek.