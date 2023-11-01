Courteney Cox Seen for the First Time Since Matthew Perry’s Death

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Courteney Cox was seen leaving from dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California on Tuesday, October 31. The sighting was the first time that she was seen since the death of her Friends co-star Matthew Perry on Saturday, October 28. She looked solemn in the photos, which you can see here, (via Daily Mail) as she got into her car with her boyfriend Johnny McDaid.

Courtney was wearing a gray top as she stepped into the driver’s seat of her car. She had a downcast expression on her face as she got behind the wheel. Johnny got into the passenger seat and appeared to be speaking to her. The musician sported a black top in the photos.

Courteney and Matthew were co-stars throughout Friends‘ run. She played Monica Geller, who eventually married Matthew’s character, Chandler Bing. They each appeared throughout the entire series’ 10-season run, and they also each appeared in the HBO Max reunion special in 2021.

Matthew died at 54 after an apparent drowning in his hot tub. While the toxicology results are still being processed and an investigation is pending, police said that there were no illegal drugs found at his home, only prescriptions. Authorities did find prescriptions to treat anxiety, depression, and COPD, and he tested negative for fentanyl and meth, according to TMZ.

Following Matthew’s death Courteney and fellow Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer released a joint statement, mourning him, to People. “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” they said. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The Fools Rush In star’s family also released a statement paying tribute to him following his passing. “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” they told People. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”