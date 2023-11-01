Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Take Daughter Trick-Or-Treating in Matching Costumes: Photos

Image Credit: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper, 48, and Irina Shayk, 37, were in the Halloween spirit this year! The exes dressed up as Bradley’s character Rocket Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy for trick-or-treating in New York City (see PHOTOS HERE). While celebrating the festive holiday, their daughter, Lea De Seine, 6, sweetly held her momma’s hand while the A Star is Born director held onto her pumpkin candy basket.

The proud dad’s costume featured a full raccoon mask, which perfectly matched Irina’s. He completed the ensemble with his go-to Travis Scott Jordan 1 Retro High Nike sneakers, which he also sported on a recent romantic walk with Gigi Hadid on October 20. The 37-year-old model added a pair of black leather boots to her Rocket Raccoon costume.

Of course, Lea was dressed to impress as well! The six-year-old rocked a Taylor Swift costume that featured the 33-year-old’s white t-shirt from the Eras Tour. The little one completed her ensemble with a black top hat, black shorts, and black leather loafers. The t-shirt read: “Who’s Taylor Swift anyway? Ew.” Lea’s white t-shirt is the same one that Taylor rocked in March while performing her hit song “22.”

Soon after photos of their costumes landed on social media, fans took to the comments to gush over the famous family. “I can’t stop thinking about this BEAUTIFUL photo of Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, and little Lea, who got together for Halloween to go trick-or-treating together. I swear it’s something too sweet, moved by so much love,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “I like Bradley Cooper’s Halloween costume.” Bradley and Irina dated from 2015 until their 2019 split, and welcomed their daughter in 2017.

The following day, Bradley made headlines after actress Brooke Shields, 58, revealed that he helped her during her recent grand mal seizure. “The next thing I remember, I’m being loaded into an ambulance. I have oxygen on. And Bradley f****** Cooper is sitting next to me holding my hand,” she recalled during a November 1 interview with Glamour. “I couldn’t really get any words out. But I thought to myself, ‘This is what death must be like.’ You wake up and Bradley Cooper’s going, ‘I’m going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,’ and he’s holding my hand. And I’m looking at my hand, I’m looking at Bradley Cooper’s hand in my hand, and I’m like, ‘This is odd and surreal.’”