Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies Rock ‘Showgirls’ Costumes for Halloween: Photos

Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies celebrated Halloween with risqué costumes inspired by the 1995 erotic film Showgirls. The former Victorious co-stars took to Instagram on October 30 to show off their elaborate looks as Elizabeth Berkley and Gina Gershon‘s movie characters. Ariana took on the role of Nomi Malone, the rookie stripper played by Elizabeth, while Liz, 30, transformed into Cristal Conners, the diva showgirl portrayed by Gina. The duo wore coordinating black outfits and other sexy ensembles from the Paul Verhoeven-directed film in their pictures.

Ariana and Liz used famous lines from Showgirls — which is about female dancers competing to be the top dog at a strip club — in the captions of their post. “You and me… we’re exactly alike,” one post read, while another said, “You are a whore, Darlin’!” A third post of the pals in their costumes read, “There’s always someone younger and hungrier coming down the stairs after you.”

After posing in their Showgirls-inspired costumes, Ariana and Liz also reenacted one of the most iconic scenes from the film. In a series of three videos, the duo acted out their characters dining at an expansive Las Vegas restaurant. Things get tense between the two and Ariana, playing Nomi, throws champagne at Liz’s face, which happened to Cristal in the film. Ariana and Liz shared their full reenactment of the scene to their Instagrams.

This isn’t the first time Ariana and Liz have dressed up together for Halloween. Last year, the duo — who met in 2008 starring in the Broadway musical 13 before they played friends on the hit Nickelodeon series Victorious — transformed into characters from the Christopher Guest mockumentary Best in Show. Ariana dressed as Jennifer Coolidge and Eugene Levy‘s characters, while Liz went as Jane Lynch and Catherine O’Hara‘s characters.

Ariana has been close with Liz for many years. The Grammy Award winner even included her friend in the music videos for her songs “Thank U Next” and “Stuck With U.” In addition to her role as Jade West on Victorious, Liz is best known for playing Fallon Carrington in The CW revival of Dynasty that aired from 2017 to 2022.