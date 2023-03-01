Eugene Levy Declares He’s Had The ‘Best Meal’ In Tasty ‘Reluctant Traveler’ Exclusive Clip

Eugene Levy travels to Lisbon, Portugal, where he learns how to make the perfect peri-peri sauce in this EXCLUSIVE preview of his new Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy. However, Eugene doesn’t get his hands dirty right away. Louisa realizes the perfect role for Eugene to play is to simply snack and watch her work.

Louisa explains the secret behind the perfect peri-peri sauce, and Eugene finally has to “pull his weight” in the kitchen by helping to make the sauce. She also marinates their fish in milk, which makes the Schitt’s Creek star pause for a moment.

The actor admits that he’s a “picky eater,” and Louisa tells him that the milk softens the fish. “You’ll see when you eat it,” she says. Eugene notes that Louisa “instills a lot of confidence, so I was putting a lot of trust in her.”

They sit down to eat together, and it’s the moment of truth. Louisa is nervous just before Eugene tries the peri-peri sauce. She has nothing to worry about. “This is incredible. Definitely the best meal I’ve had in Portugal,” he says. Louisa begins to cheer over Eugene’s praise for her meal.

The official synopsis for the Portugal-set episode of The Reluctant Traveler reads: “Things take a spicy turn in Lisbon, where Eugene learns to make peri-peri sauce. Also on the menu? Sailing, tile painting, and a musical collaboration.”

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy is an 8-episode globe-trotting travel series hosted and executive produced by the Emmy Award-winner. The show follows Eugene as he visits some of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations in Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa, and the United States, exploring remarkable hotels and the places and cultures surrounding them. All 8 episodes of The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy are available to watch now.