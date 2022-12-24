Catherine O’Hara’s Children: Facts About Her 2 Kids

Catherine O’Hara has two children with her husband, Bo Welch

Their sons, Matthew and Luke, were born in 1994 and 1997, respectively

Matthew and Luke are so private, they don’t have any public social media accounts

One of Catherine O’Hara‘s biggest roles was playing Kevin McCallister’s mom in the first two Home Alone movies. More recently, she played Moira Rose in the hit series, Schitt’s Creek, who was also a mother to two kids. “It’s great to play a realized mother because it is one of the most important roles in life,” she told Variety in a 2020 interview about playing Moira.

As her above statement suggests, Catherine, 68, is also a mother in real life. She shares two sons, Mathew and Luke, with her husband of 30 years, Bo Welch. Fun fact: Bo and Catherine met on the set of Beetlejuice in 1988! Learn about their offspring below.

Matthew Welch

Matthew Welch, Catherine and Bo’s oldest son, was born in 1994. Matthew has done an impressive job at staying almost completely out of the spotlight his entire life. Therefore, there’s not much known about him. However, he did seem to inherit his mother’s creativity, as he worked on the set of Schitt’s Creek alongside his brother for an unknown amount of time, according to Catherine’s May 2020 chat with Vanity Fair. One worked as a set dresser, while the other helped construct the sets.

Although her kids worked on her set, Catherine apparently did not get to spend much time with them. In fact, she admitted she was jealous of Moira for seeing her children so often. “I’m always wondering where my kids are,” she told Time in March 2019. The Golden Globe winner was always a working mom, and some of her most notable films she booked while raising kids are 1996’s Waiting for Guffman, 2000’s Best in Show, 2003’s A Might Wind, and 2006’s Penelope.

Luke Welch

Catherine gave birth to Luke Welch in 1997, and he is her and Bo’s second and youngest child. Similar to his brother, he is a very private person and has no known public social media profiles.

Fans do know that both Luke and Matthew are hilarious together, which Catherine revealed during a 2007 interview with The Toronto Star. “They’re very funny, and we encourage it,” she noted. “The older one does Warners cartoon bits — really old-fashioned, cheap-a— funny vaudeville stuff. And the little one does word play. I’m proud to say, we all make each other laugh.”