‘Weakest Link’ Host Jane Lynch Reveals She’s Channeling Sue Sylvester ‘A Little Bit’ As The New Host

The iconic game show is back! ‘Weakest Link’ returns on Sept. 29 with new host Jane Lynch. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the Emmy winner about hosting the show, the celebs she would want to see play, and more.

Get ready for Jane Lynch, 60, to say the iconic line: “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.” Weakest Link returns Sept. 29 on NBC with Jane as the host. Jane is taking over for Anne Robinson, who hosted the original series. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Jane about taking over the reins from Anne.

“I have heard through the grapevine that she was pleased,” Jane told HollywoodLife. “There was some talk of her handing off the baton to me, but I think in this age of COVID it is so tough to get things arranged. Everyone that works on our show worked on the other one — almost everybody — and they all have said that she’s a delight and a lovely person, despite the character and stern school mom that she plays on the show. I would hope to think she is pleased, and she made the show for sure!”

This isn’t Jane’s first go-round with hosting. She’s also the host of Hollywood Game Night. HollywoodLife asked Jane if she’ll be playing a more amped-up version of herself for the show. “It’s going to be the Jane Lynch that you love to hate, I think, and a little bit of Sue Slyvester sprinkled in there,” Jane admitted. Sue Sylvester was the character Jane played on Glee.

In each episode, eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers but must work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. The contestants take turns to answer general knowledge questions to build chains of correct answers. Consecutive correct answers greatly increase the value of the chain, while incorrect answers break the chain and force the contestants to start over on the lowest rung with the smallest amount of money. At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the contestant they consider to be the “Weakest Link” in the chain.

Jane stressed that the Weakest Link is still the “show you know and love.” The only major differences are no live audience and a different set.

As far as celebrity contestants she would want to have on the show, Jane has a few in mind. “I would love to get Yvette Nicole Brown, one of the smartest people I know, who is also the best Hollywood Game Night player,” Jane said. “Sean Hayes is very bright obviously, and I would love to get him on. Kristen Bell would be great. I think we have a lot of smarty pants. Jon Hamm is brilliant, [but] I don’t know if he would do the show. Paul Rudd. These are really smart people.” Weakest Link will premiere Sept. 29 at 10 p.m. but then will move to Mondays at 10 p.m. beginning Oct. 19.