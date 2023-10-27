Paris Hilton Reveals She Had 45 Wedding Dresses & ‘Tried to Wear as Many as Possible’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton opened up about trying to wear as many wedding dresses as she could in a new interview for British Vogue released on Thursday, October 26. While going through her many classic stylish looks through the years, Paris, 42, opened up about her Oscar de la Renta–designed wedding dress and revealed that tons of designers made beautiful gowns for her on her special day. The “Stars Are Blind” singer revealed that she tried to get as many of her dresses as she could on during her special day.

As Paris flipped to the page showing her on her wedding day, she lit up before speaking about it. “I love this,” she said. “I am wearing a custom-made Oscar de la Renta dress. I knew right away that I wanted to walk down the aisle in Oscar. I wanted something that was really like a princess that had 3-D flowers on it, and I was going for a Grace Kelly vibe.”

After speaking about the gown that Oscar designed for her, Paris revealed that she received dozens more dresses and made her best effort to get in as many of them as possible. “I actually wore six dresses the night of my wedding, and it was because I literally had 45 of them. My stylist was getting calls from designers all around the world, and everybody was so excited to be a part of this wedding that they all made these incredible custom dresses that were,” she said.

Paris married her husband, Carter Reum, on November 11, 2021, and she looked absolutely gorgeous in the dress. Her wedding was a star-studded affair with a huge celebratory carnival after the ceremony, where she rocked a hot pink dress. At one of the other receptions, Paris stunned in a silver gown with cutouts in the shape of stars. It’s clear that she and Carter had a magical evening to celebrate their love.