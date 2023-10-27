Jack Black Belts Out Taylor Swift in Only His Underwear at SAG-AFTRA Fundraiser: Watch

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Is there anything Jack Black can’t do? The School of Rock star, 54, gave an impromptu performance of Taylor Swift’s hit “Anti-Hero” at the Give Back-ular Spectacular in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 26. Not only did he sing the tune, but he did it in his underwear! Luckily, a fan captured the special one-off performance of the Taylor cover.

At the start of the clip, Jack pulls his shirt off and drops it on the ground next to him. He showed off a pair of brightly colored boxer briefs and he seemed to have a pair of matching socks. He then took the mic and started speaking to the audience. As the actor started “working the crowd,” he asked if anyone had “any requests.” Someone apparently called out for Taylor’s tune, and Jack responded, “I know that one. Everyone knows that f**king song,” he said.

Jack Black strips and performs a rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” pic.twitter.com/Wtrx1Nj7dF — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 26, 2023

Jack then launched into the chorus while dancing around. He did a few kicks and his own renditions of ballet moves while singing the track. “It’s me, hi. I’m the problem. It’s me. At tea time, everybody agrees,” Jack sang. For the rest of the chorus, the singer abandoned the lyrics and gave some of his signature scatting along to the melody.

The event was a fundraiser to help members of SAG-AFTRA amid the actors’ strike, according to People. In fact, Jack even shot down someone else’s song request, because of the strike, but of course, it led to this memorable Taylor cover.

Jack is no stranger to taking a popular song and putting his own spin on it. Back in 2020, Jack released a hilarious TikTok video of himself re-creating dance movies from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song “WAP,” while wearing only a speedo. He’s also performed countless covers with his comedic rock band Tenacious D.

Of course, Jack isn’t the only celeb who’s been singing “Anti-Hero” lately. The Midnights cut was a massive hit, and tons of stars went out to see Taylor perform on “The Eras Tour” throughout the summer, and they were probably all singing along to the instant-classic song.