Jack Black Says He’s ‘Heartbroken’ After ‘Devastating’ Death Of ‘School Of Rock’ Co-Star Kevin Clark

Jack Black wrote that Kevin Clark was gone ‘way too soon’ after his ‘School of Rock’ co-star, who played the drummer Freddy ‘Spazzy McGee’ Jones in the film, was struck and killed by a car while bicycling on May 26.

“Devastating news,” Jack Black wrote to begin a somber message in reaction to the death of his School of Rock co-star, Kevin Clark. The 32-year-old was struck by a car while bicycling in Chicago early in the morning on May 26, and died afterwards. In response to this tragic accident, Jack continued to write, “Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.”

Kevin was only 12 years old when he landed the role of Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones, the young drummer in the 2003 film School of Rock. Jack played Freddy’s teacher, Dewey Finn, who helped his classroom of students become young rock and rollers. To accompany his written tribute, the Nacho Libre star also shared a photo of their characters from the classic music comedy movie [SEEN HERE], in addition to a photo taken at the 10-year School of Rock reunion concert that took place in 2013 (you can watch a video from that event below).

Kevin had been bicycling at 1:20 a.m. when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata in the Avondale neighborhood of Chicago, according to police (as cited by NBC Chicago). Paramedics brought him to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m., which the Chicago Fire Department and the Cook County medical examiner’s office announced. Police reported that the 20-year-old driver of the vehicle that hit Kevin was issued citations, according to the outlet.

Kevin did not just play a drummer — he was one in real life, too. In fact, School of Rock was his only acting credit. Kevin began playing the drums at three years old by “hitting pots and pans in the basement,” his mother Allison Clark told NBC Chicago. And although drumming was his forte, “he just kind of shined” in his iconic role on School of Rock, his mother told the outlet. “He took it on right away, but he never really acted afterward,” she added.

Kevin Clark also appeared at the School of Rock reunion concert in 2013, which you can watch above. Miranda Cosgrove also starred in the movie.

Kevin continued to play the drums long after School of Rock left theaters. He played for several bands, most recently for Jess Bess and the Intentions, which performed its first live show on May 22, his mom also told NBC Chicago.