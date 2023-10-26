Timothee Chalamet Spotted Shirtless by L.A. Roadside Amid Steamy Kylie Jenner Romance

Image Credit: Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

So steamy! Timothée Chalamet, 27, turned up the heat on the evening of October 25 when he was photographed taking off his shirt on the side of the road (see PHOTOS HERE). While out in Los Angeles that night, the Wonka actor pulled over to change his ensemble seemingly post-workout. Initially, Timmy (as fans call him) rocked a grey tank top, however, he swapped it for a simply black t-shirt while pulled over.

The 27-year-old also changed out of his black basketball shorts and switched them for denim trousers. Earlier in the evening, he was spotted wearing a black baseball cap backward with his go-to gym ensemble. Later, Timmy took off the hat and let his lush brunette tresses down in a messy style. He was pictured exiting from a black sedan, however, its unclear if he was solo or if he was accompanied by his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, 26.

After the photos of his roadside clothing change landed on social media, many of Timothee’s fans took to the comments to gush over him. “Crappy pictures of a beautiful man,” one admirer joked, while another added, “Oh my days!!!” Meanwhile, a separate fan couldn’t help inquire if the Lady Bird star knew he was being photographed. “Wonder if he knew?” they asked, along with adding, “Omg.” On a separate fan account, more admirers swooned over Timmy. “Oh boy, I’ve fallen to my knees,” one fan commented, while another chimed in with, “I forgot how to breathe.”

Timothee’s most recent outing comes amid his romance with The Kardashians star, who he first sparked romance rumors with in April. Last week, Kylie’s leading man slightly opened up about dating the A-lister during an interview with GQ. “I can’t say that this stuff doesn’t matter, because my intense fandom has led me to where I am,” he explained of his fans interest in his romantic life. However, Timmy also touched upon his perspective on having privacy as someone in Hollywood. “Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you’re trying to live a private life,” he joked.

Most recently, the Kylie Cosmetics founder made a cheeky comment about her boyfriend during an interview with WSJ. Magazine on October 25. The mother-of-two revealed what TV shows and films she loves and even gave her beau’s Dune movie a thumbs up. When the outlet asked her if she likes the film she replied, “I do love that movie.” Timmy stars in the film opposite Zendaya, 27, and will also star in the sequel due out in spring of 2024.