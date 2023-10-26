Kris Jenner Admits Cheating on Robert Kardashian Is Her ‘Biggest Regret’

Image Credit: Domine Jerome/ABACA/Shutterstock

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian have an honest conversation about their relationships, including Kris, 67, cheating on Robert Kardashian Sr. Kris sits down with Khloé, 39, to try and get her daughter to reconcile with Tristan Thompson. Khloé, never one to beat around the bush, asks her mom about what led her to cheat on Khloé’s dad.

“I think being really young and dumb is something that plays into it because you don’t really understand the consequences of your actions,” Kris says in the October 26 episode of The Kardashians. Kris has been open in the past about having an affair with Todd Waterman, which led to her and Robert’s divorce.

Khloé doesn’t stop there. She asks Kris about what — if anything — Robert was doing that made her look to another man. “I don’t know because he was such a great husband and such a great dad, and I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else. And I made a huge mistake. That’s like my life’s biggest regret,” Kris admits.

Kris and Robert divorced in 1991. However, they remained close until his death in 2003. Kris even says that they “became best friends” after their divorce. She adds, “We talked on the phone all day long, helped each other through things all the time, and I did have regrets. I thought, wow, what was I thinking? So I just want Khloe to be really careful when she makes these decisions and she has to let somebody go.”

The momager tells Khloé that she’s not “proud” of the way she “behaved” back then, but she can’t change the past. “Everything happens for a reason,” Kris says. “I do really live my life by thinking God has a plan, and without that whole thing happening, there never would have been Kendall and Kylie. I just want you to be happy.”

Khloé openly acknowledges that Tristan, 32, is a great dad to their two kids: True, 5, and Tatum, 1. However, she’s had her heart broken by Tristan several times in the past due to his cheating and a paternity scandal. She’s been adamant about not wanting to get back together with Tristan right now, but they are dedicated co-parents and best friends. “I already have my happily ever after with my kids. I’m totally happy,” Khloé promises her mother. New episodes of The Kardashians premiere Thursdays on Hulu.