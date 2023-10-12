Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner Get Into a Heated Confrontation Over Kris Cheating on Robert Kardashian Sr.

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Khloé Kardashian is taking Kris Jenner to task for cheating on her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., on the next episode of The Kardashians. In Hulu’s preview for the upcoming October 19 episode of the reality series, Khloé, 39, and Kris, 67, get into a heated argument where Khloé tells her mom she needs to “admit that she f***** up big time,” seemingly referring to Kris’ infidelity during her marriage to Robert Sr., who died in 2003.

Kris defends herself to Khloé and says that she “did not f*** up big time.” To that, Khloé responds, “I’m never f****** heard. We put a Band-Aid over a bullet hole.” However, Kris tells the Good American co-founder that she “misunderstood” and is “somewhere else.” Kris also accuses her daughter of “spiraling.”

The preview cuts from the fight to Khloé telling Tristan Thompson, who cheated on her multiple times when they were together, that they have “more things to work out. Then, we get a glimpse at round two of Khloé vs. Kris. And this time, Khloé is much more direct about her issues with her mother.

“What was your mindset when you cheated?” Khloé asks Kris. The Kar-Jenner family matriarch is taken aback by Khloé’s question and responds, “You’re asking me?” That leads Khloé to clarify to her mom, and the viewers, “Who the f*** else am I talking to?”

Kris was married to the father of her four oldest children from 1978 to 1998. After their divorce, Kris got married to Caitlyn Jenner (known then as Bruce Jenner), while Robert Sr. tragically passed away from esophageal cancer at the age of 59 in 2003. Kris has openly admitted to cheating on Robert Sr. while they were married. During an appearance on Diane Von Furstenberg’s podcast in March 2020, Kris called the cheating scandal her “biggest regret” in life and said that it “broke up my family.”

“I didn’t know what to do,” she said about the aftermath of the affair. “I had four kids, I was single. I didn’t know where I was going to live, I didn’t know what I was going to do. I didn’t know how I was going to make a living. It was the scariest time to be that young.” Kris added, “I was really, really scared. I remember picking myself up by my bootstraps one day. I have deep faith in God. I just started praying that God would just strengthen me, give me that power, give me the ability to be in charge of my own life. It was my turn to really grow up.”

Khloé had a close relationship with her dad before he passed away. She reminisced on her memories with the late lawyer during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2021. “My dad definitely worked all the time, but looking back at it I never noticed that,” Khloé said. “He was with us all the time, and I think just had a really good way of balancing work and taking care of his kids and being there. He was there for all of our sporting events, any plays, any of that kind of stuff.”