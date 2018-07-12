Kris Jenner Says Cheating On Robert Kardashian With Soccer Player Is One Of Her ‘Biggest Regrets’

Kris Jenner just opened up about cheating on Robert Kardashian! Here’s what she said about one of the ‘biggest regrets of her life’!

Kris Jenner may be reveling in the success of her kids, considering the fact that Kylie Jenner is nearly a billionaire at age 20, but that doesn’t mean she’s not without her regrets. In a candid interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the momager opened up about cheating on Robert Kardashian with an unnamed “soccer player”. “I did, I did,” she admitted. “Which wasn’t — nothing I’m proud of. When I look back on it now, probably one of my biggest regrets in my life is that that marriage fell apart.”

Kris went on to say that when Robert filed for divorce, she was understandably devastated. “Because it made it real,” she went on to tell the daytime host. “Like, you think you’re going to come through this period — that was really hard for me… I didn’t have anything. I went to the market one day and my credit card didn’t work. I had a market credit card and I’m like, ‘I can’t even buy a tomato.'” We’re happy that Kris has managed to find more success than her tomato-less past!

We reported earlier how Kris has become worried about Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons‘ relationship. “She wants the best for her daughters and knows that it will be hard for them to date with the celebrity they posses,” a source close to Kris told us EXCLUSIVELY. “But she is relieved that they eventually find Mr. Right in a sea of Mr. Wrongs. Kris likes Ben, but if he is going behind Kendall’s back with other girls she will be the first to tell Kendall to kick him to the curb.” We’ll keep you posted on any new frank admissions that Kris makes.