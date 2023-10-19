Khloé Kardashian Admits She’d ‘Castrate’ Someone if Her Daughter Was Betrayed Like She Was With Tristan Thompson

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Khloé Kardashian is one protective mama! The reality star, 39, said that she wouldn’t want her daughter True, 5, to have a similar experience that she’s had with Tristan Thompson, 32, while chatting with her friend Malika Haqq on The Kardashians on Thursday, October 19. She admitted that she’d get revenge for her daughter if she went through a betrayal like she did with Tristan.

While chatting with her pal, Khloé promised that she wouldn’t hesitate to protect her daughter and take action. “If someone did to my daughter what Tristan did, I would probably castrate them and smile doing it,” she told her friend, per People.

In an earlier episode this season, Khloé opened up about Tristan’s paternity scandal, but how she’s glad that they’re able to still get along to be co-parents to their kids. “I mean, what happened between Tristan and I was not some small little incident. It was some massive situation that really was a very traumatic experience for me in my life,” she said during a confessional. “I’m not going to forget it, but I’m so proud that I’m able to be kind and mature and show my children that mommy and daddy can co-exist and be co-parents and able to be here for him when he’s in his time of need.”

Despite all the drama throughout Khloé and Tristan’s on-and-off relationship, the NBA player has called Khloé his “person,” and in that episode, he opened up about struggling about why he’s “done so many wrong things” throughout their relationship.

The Good American co-founder also admitted that she believed that Tristan could still be her “person” in the future, admitting she was unsure what things would look like in 5 to 10 years. “But right now, I’m not going to make my life any harder than it has to be. So, I’m going to have as much of a seamless, fantastic co-parenting relationship as I can,” she said.