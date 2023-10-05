Khloe Kardashian Admits Tristan’s Paternity Scandal Was a ‘Traumatic Experience’: ‘I’m Not Going to Forget It’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Khloé Kardashian sits down with Tristan Thompson to discuss their living situation and a whole lot more in the October 5 episode of The Kardashians. Khloé, 39, wants “full transparency and honesty” with her on-again, off-again ex. Tristan, 32, thanks Khloé for letting him stay at her house while his home has been under construction. He also gets candid about this “new chapter” in his life.

“I think going down this journey that I’ve been on, especially with what happened to my mom, I always ask myself, ‘Why do certain things hurt certain people?’ I think the one thing that always sticks to my mind, it’s like, I know how much I care about you. I know how much I love you. You’re my best friend. How come I meet my person, how come I’ve done so many wrong things, why put you through that?'” Tristan tells the Good American founder.

The Kardashians producer asks Khloé if it’s hard for her to hear that she is Tristan’s “person.” She pauses before explaining how she feels about it. “Tristan has said before I’m his person. I’m not saying I don’t believe him, but I’ve heard this,” Khloé admits. “And, of course, it’s angered me before because I’m like if I f**king am then why would you have treated me this way? And how many times? This isn’t like, oh, a one-time thing and here we are. I love love, and I am a hopeless romantic, but that’s not gonna change how I feel and what happened.”

The NBA player discusses how important it is for him to have a “strong support system” now that he is the sole caregiver of his little brother, Amari, who suffers from severe epilepsy. Khloé doesn’t want Tristan to think she’s going to abandon him. “We’re not a family of, like, eye for an eye, especially in times of need,” the reality star tells Tristan. “Like, that’s when you rally together. I want to be good for the lifetimes after this. I want my karma just to always be great.”

Khloé stresses she’s not “justifying” what Tristan’s done in the past, and he doesn’t want her to. However, she does point out that if what he’s saying is “true,” then he’ll feel “more affected by losing me and want to change for yourself, not because there’s a prize at the end of it. We’re gonna be in each other’s lives for the rest of each our lives because of our kids [True, 5, and Tatum, 1], so I’m not gonna fight that.”

Since they’ve been living together, there have been rumors flying around that Khloé and Tristan are back together. Khloé has made it clear that she will not reconcile with Tristan in the wake of his paternity scandal. Just as they conceived their son via surrogate in 2021, news broke that Tristan had fathered a baby with Maralee Nichols.

“I mean, what happened between Tristan and I was not some small little incident. It was some massive situation that really was a very traumatic experience for me in my life,” Khloé says. “So I’m not going to forget it, but I’m so proud that I’m able to be kind and mature and show my children that mommy and daddy can co-exist and be co-parents and able to be here for him when he’s in his time of need.”

She adds, “My moral compass is saying for me to be a good person and to be supportive when someone is in need.” And that’s exactly what she’s doing with Tristan. New episodes of The Kardashians premiere Thursdays on Hulu.