Kylie Jenner Rocks Black Leather Minidress As She Attends Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Party Without BF Timothee Chalamet

Image Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner, 26, looked amazing in a strapless black leather minidress during her sister Kim Kardashian‘s 43rd birthday party on Friday night. The beauty was photographed walking outside Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills, CA, where the bash took place, and also wore sunglasses and strappy heels with sheer tights. She had her long hair wavy and down, and carried a purse that matched her outfit.

Although Kylie was without her beau Timothee Chalamet, she was joined by her family and friends. They included Khloe Kardashian, who wore a fitted white dress, Kendall Jenner, who wore a leopard print dress, and Hailey Bieber, who wore a brown suit. Kim also looked incredible in a silky red dress that included a cut out section and sunglasses.

Before she made an appearance at Kim’s event, Kylie made headlines for channeling Marilyn Monroe during Paris Fashion Week. She wore a long sequined sleeveless gown similar to the blonde bombshell’s iconic dress and posed for photographers while attending the Schiaparelli show. She had her hair down and added epic makeup to her look.

Around the same time, Kylie was seen being led out of a car by Timothee in Paris. They attended singer Rosalia‘s birthday party and looked as happy as could be as they matched in all black attire. At one point, Kylie held onto the actor’s finger as they walked by many photographers.

Kylie and Timothee went public with their relationship when they attended Beyonce’s concert in Los Angeles in early September. They showed off PDA as they jammed out to the singer’s show and looked very comfortable together. They also attended the U.S. Open and were seen kissing while enjoying the sporting event from their seats. After the new couple got a lot of attention, a source told Us Weekly, that Kylie’s friends really “like” Timothee.

“Some of Kylie’s family members have met Timothée, including Kris [Jenner] and Kendall, the insider said. “They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past. He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”