Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Green Sequin Gown With a Thigh-High Slit at DKMS Gala

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

If there’s one thing for sure about Priyanka Chopra, it is that she always steals the show on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 2023 DKMS Gala in New York City on October 19. The 41-year-old looked incredible when she wore a one-shoulder green sequin dress with a huge cutout on her tiny waist and a hip-high slit on the side of her skirt that showed off her toned legs.

Priyanka’s sequin dress featured a one-shoulder neckline with one long cape that trailed off the side. The slit on Priyanka’s waist showed off her toned abs while the wrap skirt was fastened to one side leading into a slit that showed off one toned, bare leg. The actress accessorized her look with a pair of matching bedazzled ankle-strap sandals and dangling earrings.

As for her glam, Priyanka had her black hair down and pin-straight while parted in the middle. She slicked both sides of her hair back behind her ears and topped her look off with a sultry smokey eye and a nude matte lip.

Priyanka has been on an absolute roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, another one of our favorites was her sheer black Giambattista Valli Fall 2023 Dress. The long-sleeve sequin dress was see-through revealing a plunging V-neck black bra beneath that showed off ample cleavage. Also beneath the dress was her high-waisted black underwear and she topped her look off with a metallic Giambattista Valli Embellished Belt cinched in around her tiny waist. She topped her look off with wavy hair, a matte lip, and a smokey eye.