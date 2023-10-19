Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Reaches Out to Daughter Gwendlyn After She Skipped Her Wedding

Image Credit: TLC

Christine Brown and her daughter Gwendlyn don’t have any bad blood after the college student skipped her mother’s wedding to husband David Woolley. The 21-year-old revealed via social media that she received a sweet gift from Christine, 51, two weeks after Christine and David exchanged vows.

“I’m spoiled,” Gwendlyn captioned an Instagram Stories post on October 18. “Thank you for the bouteller mutti @christine_brownsw.” The screenshot revealed a set of chocolate chip, peanut butter and white chocolate macadamia nut pizza cookies that were arriving soon for Gwendlyn.

Earlier this month, Christine and David tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Utah. Though a few guests were missing — including Christine’s ex-husband Kody Brown and former sister wives Meri and Robyn Brown – fans were surprised to discover that Gwendlyn didn’t attend her mom’s special day.

When asked about her younger sister’s absence, Mykelti Brown confirmed that Gwendlyn “did not go to the wedding” during a livestream Q&A on October 11. When pressed for the reason why Gwendlyn didn’t show up, Mykelti, 27, answered, “I honestly don’t know. I don’t know. Gwendlyn didn’t tell me why she wasn’t there, and when she didn’t show up it was kind of a shock to me. I didn’t know she wasn’t going to be there.”

Mykelti also admitted that it was “tragic” that Gwendlyn wasn’t present for the ceremony, but she insisted that she didn’t “know the reasons why” at the time.

“I don’t know if there was some sort of … there could have been an emergency,” she speculated in the video. “There could have been nothing, who knows?”

Some fans speculated whether Gwendlyn’s brother Paedon Brown was the reason why she skipped out on Christine’s big day. The brother and sister had a falling out in the past and have been at odds ever since. Their feud came to a head earlier this year when she publicly slammed him as a “sexist, homophobic, transphobic, racist, violent abuser” in a social media video posted in January.

However, Gwendlyn broke her silence about skipping Christine’s wedding via Patreon Q&A on October 18. While responding to the million-dollar question, the TLC personality insisted, “I was busy lol. Lots going on with school and my house [sic]. … [Mom] took me off the guest list [as] soon as I told her.”

Though Gwendlyn noted that her mother didn’t “mind” her absence, all of her brothers and sisters were in attendance. In addition to Gwendlyn and Mykelti, exes Christine and Kody share Aspyn, Ysabel, Truely and Paedon.