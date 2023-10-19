Britney Spears Says ‘Nothing Really Matters’ Anymore in Response to Memoir Critics

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Britney Spears showed she can’t be bothered by critics about the content of her upcoming memoir The Woman In Me in a new Instagram post on Wednesday, October 18. The “Piece of Me” popstar, 41, said she’s had a hard time keeping up with the huge amount of coverage that the excerpts from the book have gotten so far. She also revealed that she tries to stay unfazed by the responses.

In the Instagram post, Britney posted a photo of a woman’s chest with the shape of a key protruding out of it, as well as a video of her dog. She admitted that it was difficult to see what critics have had to say about The Woman In Me so far. “Been so busy lately and there are so many hard things to read in the news about my book !!! Writing the book was so hard,” she wrote.

Ultimately though, the “Womanizer” singer said that she had an epiphany that she wasn’t going to let the haters get to her. “Then I woke up this morning and said it’s all relative nothing really matters at this point,” she said, writing that she just cared about making sure her dog was happy.

The Woman In Me will be released on October 24, but a number of bombshells have already been shared from the upcoming memoir. Whether Britney is writing about some of her most memorable performances of all time or her relationship with Justin Timberlake to her controversial conservatorship, many shocking details have already been released.

Some of the most shocking claims to come recently have had to do with Britney’s relationship with the NSYNC alum, which lasted from 1999 to 2002. The “Gimme More” popstar alleged that she got pregnant during her relationship with Justin, and he asked her to get an abortion. She also claimed that the “Cry Me A River” singer cheated on her with “another celebrity,” but she also said that she cheated on him with choreographer Wade Robson.