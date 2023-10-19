Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Says She Is ‘Doing Great’ After Divorcing Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande’s brother, Frankie Grande, provided an update on how his sister is holding up following her divorce from ex-husband Dalton Gomez. In a new October 19 interview with PEOPLE, Frankie, 40, noted, “We’re all doing great,” when asked how the “Break Free” hitmaker, 30, has been doing since her divorce was finalized earlier this month.

Frankie did not go into the details about Ariana’s split from the 28-year-old real estate agent. Her separation from Dalton, however, garnered widespread attention since news broke of their split in July after less than two years of marriage. The duo listed their official date of separation as February 20 but didn’t file the paperwork to divorce until September. After settling their divorce, the Don’t Look Up actress reportedly agreed to pay Dalton $1.2 million up front in a one-time payment rather than in monthly increments of spousal support.

Just days after the news of Ariana’s impending divorce surfaced, reports arose about her newfound relationship with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater over the summer. Though reports claimed that the new couple had just started dating, Ethan, 31, filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, that same month, sparking controversy.

Ethan and Lilly were high school sweethearts. They got married in 2018 and welcomed their child in 2022. The Broadway actor’s romance with the Nickelodeon alum came as a shock to many, including Lilly. She provided a brief statement in July reacting to her husband’s relationship by saying, “[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage. The story is her and Dalton.”

In a separate comment, Lilly clarified that she was only focused on being a “good mom” to her and Ethan’s son, whose name has not been publicly revealed by the estranged spouses. Three months after he filed for divorce, Ethan reportedly started living with Ariana “full-time” in New York City, per Us Weekly.

“Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York,” the outlet reported in early October. Not only that, but the pair didn’t hide their romance by this point. Ariana and Ethan have been spotted on dates together, including at a Disney theme park.

Nevertheless, neither Ariana nor Ethan has publicly commented on their romance. Their upcoming live-action adaptation of Wicked is scheduled to hit theaters in November 2024.