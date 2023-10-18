Martha Stewart, 82, Slams Age-Appropriate Dressing & Says She Dresses the Same as When She Was 17

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Martha Stewart is as well known for her fashion savvy as she is famous for her lifestyle empire. And in an impromptu new interview, she revealed that even eight decades in, age doesn’t factor into her style choices. “Dressing for whose age?” she said to Page Six on Tuesday, October 18, when asked the oft-repeated question. “I don’t think about age,” she explained. “I think people are more and more and more [fabulous] than they’ve ever been in their senior years, and I applaud every one of them.”

Martha went on, confessing that her style hasn’t changed since her teen years. “I’ve dressed the same since I was 17,” the mogul divulged. “If you look at my pictures on my Instagram, I look pretty much the same.”

She made the remarks on the red carpet at the Fashion Group International Night of Stars gala, where she was set to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to designer Dennis Basso.

At the event, the former model certainly lived up to her reputation for flawless fashion ensembles. She rocked a formal silver suit with sequins, elegant wide-legged design, and a floral detail by Dennis Basso, of course. She paired the look with metallic platform heels and gorgeous statement pearl earrings. Her swipe of nude pink lipstick was the perfect finishing touch.

The red-carpet appearance comes after Martha established herself as the oldest model ever to grace the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue earlier this year. In the leadup, she admitted she’d lost 22 pounds. “Getting ready for the Sports Illustrated shoot was really excellent because I lost 22 pounds doing Pilates—my new favorite sport, which I do three times a week,” she told Town & County back in June.

And as for her sense of style, she again said age doesn’t factor in. “My fashion perspective doesn’t really change with age as much as it changes with an inch or two, here or there,” she explained. She also expressed a willingness to pivot when needed. “I don’t wear a lot of dresses,” she told the outlet at the time, “and all of a sudden I’m wearing dresses because Max Mara has really cute dresses.