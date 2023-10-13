Martha Stewart, 82, Slays Sparkling Dress With Thigh High Slit in Sexy New Thirst Trap Photos: ‘Fun to Dress Up’

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Martha Stewart can model a glam look with the best of them. And in a pair of sexy new thirst trap photos, the domestic goddess, 82, slayed a glittering new silver frock while proving why she’s the oldest person to ever grace the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. In the photos (SEE HERE), she placed a hand on the hallway wall while showing off the sexy silver dress with a thigh high slit and a loose tie at the neck. She posed flawlessly, her platinum blonde hair styled in a luxurious poof and her makeup glam on point in pink shades. She wore stunning duster earrings and a pair of matching silver heels for the event.

Martha was seen showing off the same look on the red carpet at the Hudson River Park 25th Anniversary Gala in New York on Thursday, sans slit. “Fun to dress up every now and then,” she captioned the Friday, October 13 post in part. Martha has 1.9 million followers on the platform, many of whom rushed to the comments thread to gush over the sexy look. “That is a fabulous look and dress, on the most fabulous of fabulous. Perfection!” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “Martha still out here slaying!! You are gorgeous!! The epitome of style and grace mixed with fire and sass!!”

Later that same day, the TV personality took to Instagram to show off an equally glamorous look. In the second post, she channeled screen legend Audrey Hepburn from the classic film Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Martha rocked a black midi dress with a tiara, along with sunglasses and Holly Golightly’s iconic multi-layered pearl necklace, even adding a posh pair of black gloves to the ensemble. “This morning I hosted Breakfast at @tiffanyandco celebrating @nycwff and benefitting @godslovenyc,” she captioned the post in part. In additional photos, the incomparable mogul was seen mingling with guests at the event and enjoying a meal.

Martha’s gorgeous photos come just five months after she made history on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She looked so good in the images that she was forced to address claims she’d had plastic surgery for the shoot. “Well, it’s not true,” she told Variety in an interview in May. “I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever.”