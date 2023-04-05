Martha Stewart, 81, Shows Off Gorgeous ‘New ‘Do’ In Latest ‘Thirst Trap’ Photos

Nobody knows the power of a good thirst-trap better than 81-year-old domestic goddess Martha Stewart! The beloved lifestyle queen took to one of her two verified Instagram accounts on Wednesday, April 5, to share her latest “new ‘do,” and fans went wild over the stunning look! In the first pic, she snapped a sultry mirror selfie while puckering up for the camera, as her freshly done feathery blonde hair fell flawlessly around her cheekbones. In the second pic, the stylist fluffed her hair as she threw back her head and clearly enjoyed the moment. She wore a black top, gold necklace, and hint of pink lipstick for the gorgeous pair of snaps.

“My flight to Chicago was cancelled today Chicago O’Hara was closed mid morning to all flights because of very bad weather,” she captioned the photo post. “I missed my speaking engagement at a huge gathering hosted by @beckershealthcare. This is the very first time in my career that I missed a contracted appearance and I felt really disappointed. However I used the newly found time to get a manicure pedicure by Luda and a haircut by the maestro himself @johnbarrettnyc. The new do is refreshing and lovely! Thanks John!!!

Fans were beside themselves over her latest “thirst trap,” and took to the comments thread to let her know. “You are feeling yourself! I love it Martha! Go on,” commented a follower alongside flame emojis, while another wrote, “You look fabulous, Martha.” “Out here thirst trappin’, Martha!!” wrote a third.

While she undoubtedly enjoys the attention, the former TV personality once admitted she’s unsure of the meaning of the term “thirst trap.” “You want to know something, Howard? I don’t even know what it means now,” she told Howie Mandel during a 2021 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “What does it mean?”

Howie was happy to explain. “You’re a thirst trap,” he said. “You look hot and I couldn’t stop looking at the picture. Look at you. Look at you. You’re stunning. And you’re amazing.”