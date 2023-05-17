Martha Stewart, 81, Fires Back At Critics Of Her ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Cover: ‘Absolutely No Plastic Surgery’

In a new interview, Martha Stewart took on critics who accused her of looking so breathtaking, she must have had cosmetic surgery.

You’ve got the wrong idea about Martha Stewart. The domestic goddess, 81, hit back at social media critics who accused her of looking so good in her recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, that she simply must have had plastic surgery. “Well, it’s not true,” she told Variety in an interview published Wednesday, May 17. “I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever.” But while she’s had no plastic surgery work done, that doesn’t mean it’s not work to stay as gorgeous and glowing as she is. 

“I have very healthy, good hair,” she explained. “I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthfully. I have very good skin doctors. I’m very careful in the sun. I wear hats and I wear sunblock every single day.” 

Martha also told the trade publication that she upped her Pilates regimen in the months leading up to the shoot, cut alcohol, and ate carefully. “I had my regular facials but maybe more frequently and I also got a spray tan,” she said during the May 16 discussion. “And I’m not a hairy person, but I got a complete body wax.”

It all resulted in a stunning set of historic photos for the 2023 Swimsuit Issue — Martha is the oldest person to ever grace its pages. The sports publication has been running an annual swimsuit edition since 1964. Martha’s gorgeous pics were shot in the Dominican Republic, and for the cover she wore a plunging white one-piece suit with a dramatic orange cover up. She also wore a beige spaghetti strap number with a bold sun hat, an athletic silver one-piece with a pair of huge white shades, and a crimson red halter suit, among other incredible looks around the beach and pool.

And while the lifestyle queen says she hasn’t had cosmetic surgery, she did address the inevitable question of fillers. “Every now and then there are certain fillers that I can do for a little line here or there, but I hate Botox,” she admitted. “It’s a weird thing for me. I really and truly don’t do a lot.”

