Martha Stewart, 78, Pouts Her Lips Like Kylie Jenner In Glamorous New Pool Pic

What a babe! Martha Stewart showed off how gorgeous she still is just two years shy of 80. The domestic goddess hit the pool wearing ultra glamorous makeup, while making a sultry lip pout.

Life isn’t all cooking and gardening for Martha Stewart. While she still shows off plenty of her amazing skills around the home and yard that have made her such a wildly successful entrepreneur, Martha has a sexy side. The 78-year-old shared a photo to her Instagram on July 21 looking like such a hottie while lounging around in her backyard pool. Fans praised Martha for her “thirst trap” picture, as she rocked frosted makeup and perfect hair, while giving a kiss-like pout towards the camera.

Martha could be seen from the shoulders up at the edge of her East Hampton pool, with the aqua blue water behind her. But she didn’t look like she was about to get wet, as her blonde hair was styled in waves. The domestic diva wore far more makeup than she does when she’s sharing IG videos about the importance of knife sharpening or photos showing her gardening skills, and looked va-va-voom fierce.

Martha could be seen with a glam frosted pink eye shadow and a matching lip. Her eyebrows were perfectly arched, and dark liner gave her eyes a dramatic look. She had her blue sparklers nearly shut as she puckered her lips together in a sultry expression. Martha’s skin looked absolutely flawless and nearly wrinkle free.

Leave it to Martha to not mention anything about how captivating she looked in the photo, as she kept her caption all business. “My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a 89 degree day! When I built the pool thirty years ago it was designed to be as chlorine free as possible, with a natural concrete finish – no paint – and it fit in a long narrow space between the house and the property line,” Martha explained.

“I made it extra deep for diving and with no protruding steps so we could really race the length without worrying about obstacles. After all these years, It is a fun place to swim!!!” she added.

Fans gushed over Martha totally showing off her foxy side while in the pool. User @kellydawn87 commented, “Martha thirst trapping?! My queen!” while “@ungrygirlsdoitbetter observed, “Oh Martha serving lookssss!!!!!!! OMG!” with a fire emoji. Fan @mrs.delawalla wrote, “Martha with the thirst trap Tuesday” as @robinringman complimented, “What a BABE work it Martha.” After doing 100 nights worth of dinner tutorials during the COVID-19 lockdown, no wonder Martha wanted to get glamorous in her pool.