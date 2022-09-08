Martha Stewart, 81, Wears Just An Apron For Sexy Coffee Campaign: Watch

Nothing’s sexier than a steamy cup of coffee, and nobody knows that better than household maven Martha Stewart! The world-famous domestic lifestyle queen, 81, took to Instagram to share a flirtatious video promoting Green Mountain Coffee — wearing nothing but a logo apron! “Oh hi there,” she said to her viewers in the Thursday, September 8 video. “I’m just enjoying the natural flavor of Pumpkin Spice. From Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and nothing else, literally. Just look at this, a thing of natural beauty— no, no, no not me.”

Martha sipped on a cup of coffee as she stared at the camera meaningfully, wearing a delicate pair of gold earrings. “My Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Pumpkin Spice Coffee — it’s made with natural flavors. That means they’ve stripped away the artificial and left nothing but goodness,” she continued. “What can I say, we have a lot in common.”

“When you brew full-flavored Pumpkin Spice coffee at home with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, there’s no need for a coffee run—so savings come naturally,” she captioned the clip. “Join me and let’s go #FallNaturale with @greenmtncoffee,” along with hashtags #FallNaturale #PackedWithGoodness and #Partner.

Many of her 1.7 million followers were completely delighted and took to the comments thread to gush about the playful vid. Chief among them was Ellen Pompeo, who hilariously quipped “Day Made,” alongside a fire emoji. Model Karlie Kloss also commented with a simple row of heart eye emojis. “Martha Stewart has let her hair down,” wrote a fan, while another reacted, “Advertising at its finest!!” A third wrote simply (and accurately,) “ICON.”

Martha’s eye-catching video comes on the heels of her new Las Vegas restaurant The Bedford opening — she’s clearly not slowing down her epic career. “It’s a rather strange time for me [to do this],” she told HollywoodLife at an EXCLUSIVE media event in August. “When most people my age are retiring, I embark on a restaurant of all things. I’ve always wanted a restaurant, and this opportunity I couldn’t pass down. I just love the idea.”