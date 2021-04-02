Watch
Martha Stewart, 79, Jokes She Got ‘A Lot Of Proposals’ After Sexy Pool ‘Thirst Trap’: ‘I Had To Ignore Them’
While appearing on ‘Ellen,’ Martha Stewart revealed just how much fans actually thirsted over her viral swimsuit photo. Even Howie Mandel ‘couldn’t stop looking at the picture.’
It wasn’t the only time Martha posted a thirst trap — or received a thirsty comment. Months later on Feb. 4, the cookbook author shared a glamorous selfie of herself after a round with her beauty team. Drew Barrymore couldn’t resist commenting, “Again, I don’t care if it’s inappropriate… YOU ARE SO HOT.” From Howie to Drew, the consensus is unanimous: Martha is hot!
Like Martha said, though, she is a busy woman. In 2020, she starred in a new HGTV show called Martha Knows Best which followed the star as she tackled gardening projects on her farm in New York.