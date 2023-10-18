DC Young Fly’s Sister Dies 4 Months After His Longtime Partner Jacky Oh

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

DC Young Fly shared the sad news of the death of his sister in an Instagram post on Monday, October 16. The comedian, 31, didn’t share many details about his sister’s passing, but he talked about how he suffered three huge losses this year. Her passing comes just five months after the death of his partner Ms. Jacky Oh. “In a matter of a year I lost 3 people,” he wrote. “My Kuzzin on last august my girl in May and my sister a couple days ago.”

DC Young Fly, whose real name is John Whitfield, continued and spoke about his faith during difficult times. “U jus gotta stick through the mission knowin that GOD got u and he will grant you the strength…. Remember he parted the Red Sea not make it disappear .. the problems are still there he jus allowed u to get through it,” he wrote. “Make sure Yu stay righteous don’t hold no grudge because GOD is love and love will always overcome adversity.”

DC Young Fly’s partner, Jacky Oh, died following complications from cosmetic surgery. Her passing was announced on June 1. The comedian and Jacky had been romantically involved since 2015, and they had three kids together: Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince’Nehemiah, 10 months. Following her death, he mourned her in an emotional tribute on Instagram. “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful you always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other,” he wrote. “The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise.”

Weeks after Jacky’s death, the comedian paid tribute to her in his Netflix standup special, which premiered in June. He shared a photo of himself with Jacky and their kids in the matching outfits they wore on Mother’s Day. “In dedication & loving memory of Jacklyn’ Jacky Oh’ Smith,” it said at the end of the special.