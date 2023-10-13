Gabby Windey Reveals How She and Girlfriend Robby Will Celebrate Halloween and Thanksgiving

Image Credit: France & Jesse Rambis

Gabby Windey is ready for the fall! The reality TV star, 32, revealed that she is hosting her first Thanksgiving with girlfriend Robby Hoffman and family during an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife while promoting her new collaboration with Cupshe.

Spooky season is here, but Gabby noted that Robby will “unfortunately be out of town for Halloween. Nevertheless, the Bachelor alum is “still thinking about participating” in the festivities because she loves to dress up. As for Thanksgiving, Gabby explained that she is excited to cook dinner because “it’s a way I can show my loved ones that I care about them.”

“I am so excited to have my family in L.A. and to spoil them,” the Dancing With the Stars season 31 runner-up said. “Robby will be joining too and some friends!”

While it’s unclear how long Robby and Gabby have been dating, they went public with their relationship this past August. During her appearance on The View that month, the former Bachelorette star recalled that with Robby, she “could see the future, kind of, for once, and it just felt so right.”

While exclusively speaking with Hollywoodlife, the former Broncos cheerleader opened up about the difference between dating a woman in comparison to men.

“I think both being women, [Robby and I] are more in tune with our emotions and [are] not afraid to express them,” Gabby pointed out. “We are both at an age where we know we are ready for the responsibilities of a serious, committed relationship and saw traits in each other (pretty quickly) that moving forward with a relationship exciting and desired.”

The ABC alum and the comedian “fell for each other very fast.” However, Gabby learned a few lessons about romance during her Bachelor Nation journey.

“I think being on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette has taught me that it is OK to ask for what you want in a relationship,” she said. “I think we are so afraid to express interest in a serious long-term relationship in our current dating culture, but I feel like it is what most women want, and it is totally normal and okay to desire that companionship.”

Bachelorette fans remember that Gabby got engaged to her former fiancé, Erich Schwer, which played out during the September 2022 season finale. The exes called off their engagement two months later but remained amicable following their breakup. During an episode of DWTS at the time, Gabby confirmed that they split due to a difference in “common goals” and how they want to “approach life.”