Gabby Windey Opens up About How She and Girlfriend Robby Are ‘More in Tune’ as Women

Image Credit: France & Jesse Rambis

Gabby Windey opened up about her relationship with girlfriend Robby Hoffman during an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife. While promoting her current partnership with Cupshe, the Bachelorette alum, 32, explained what she learned from reality TV about romance.

“I think being on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette has taught me that it is OK to ask for what you want in a relationship,” Gabby noted. “I think we are so afraid to express interest in a serious long-term relationship in our current dating culture, but I feel like it is what most women want and it is totally normal and okay to desire that companionship.”

The former ABC personality and her girlfriend “fell for each other very fast,” she recalled while pointing out the famous expression about meeting The One. “When you know, you know.” Gabby also delved into how her relationship with another woman differs from her experience with men in the past.

“I think both being women, we are more in tune with our emotions and [are] not afraid to express them,” the former Dancing With the Stars contestant told HollywoodLife. “We are both at an age where we know we are ready for the responsibilities of a serious, committed relationship and saw traits in each other (pretty quickly) that moving forward with a relationship exciting and desired.”

Gabby and Robby went public with their relationship during an appearance on The View in August. They then took their announcement to Instagram, where they shared a slew of sweet pictures of each other. Though Robby is an Emmy Award-winning comedian and writer, she occasionally watches reality TV. Gabby revealed that the Odd Squad writer watched her Bachelor Nation journey.

“She is always so impressed by me (swoon),” Gabby gushed, adding, “And we always talk about how it’s sad she missed seeing me dance live on DWTS.” Despite Robby missing Gabby’s stellar dance performance in season 31, the former ICU nurse is hopeful she can return in a possible “all-star season.”

Before meeting Robby, Gabby got engaged to her ex-fiancé, Erich Schwer, in May 2022. Three months later, the exes announced their breakup. Despite their split, the former pair have shared amicable public statements about each other. Erich, 30, recently wished Gabby “nothing but love and happiness” during his August interview with OK!

Aside from her personal life, Gabby is making moves in her career. Her collaboration with the female fashion brand Cupshe is “an honor,” she told HollywoodLife because “their clothes aim to help women feel good in their skin by being comfortable and affordable.”