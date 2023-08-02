Robby Hoffman: 5 Things To Know About Gabby Windey’s Girlfriend

Gabby Windey announced she was dating a woman during an interview on ‘The View’ on August 2, 2023.

Gabby revealed she’s dating comedian Robby Hoffman in an Instagram post after the interview.

Robby is a standup comic and TV writer, who’s worked on projects like ‘The Chris Gethard Show’ and has her own standup special.

Gabby Windey revealed that she’s been dating comedian Robby Hoffman for a few months. The Bachelorette alum, 32, revealed that she was dating a woman, after only having dated men during an appearance on The View on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. “I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private, because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation, cause I’m dating a girl,” she said, before gushing about Robby. “She’s so special. She makes me feel so safe, so loved, a love that I always wanted going on these dating shows.”

After the interview, Gabby shared a series of photos of her and Robby on Instagram, revealing who her new girlfriend was, and she looks incredibly happy with her! The Bachelorette star shared a photo of her and Robby kissing on her Story, and the comic re-shared it. “Guys some news… I am gay,” she wrote. With the exciting news, find out more about Robby here!

Robby is a comedian

While Robby has many different hats, above all else, she’s a stand-up comedian. She recently performed her new hour Homecoming King at the critically acclaimed Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal, Canada, where she’s originally from. “Robby Hoffman is a small ex-Hasidic queer Jewish stand-up comedian, writer, and true original,” her bio says.

She tells jokes about a variety of subject matter, and she’s named comics like Tim Dillon, Sam Jay, Naomi Ekperigin, and Michelle Buteau as some of her favorites in a 2022 interview with Vulture. When asked to describe her comedy, she said, “Original, unlike anyone you’ve seen.” In that same interview, she did joke that if she wasn’t a comedian, she’d be a “Rabbi of the first-ever mega synagogue.”

She’s received numerous accolades as a comedian

Robby has received much recognition as a standup comedian. In 2022, Vulture named her a “Comedian You Should Know.” She’s also been named an “Up Next” comedian for Comedy Central and made the list of Conan O’Brien’s “Comics to Watch,” per her bio.

She released her debut stand-up special in 2019

Robby recorded her debut special I’m Alright for Just For Laughs in 2019. The special was originally released through CraveTV, but has since been shared in full on YouTube. The special was recorded in Toronto, and she said that it’s probably what she’s most known for in the above-mentioned Vulture interview.

She’s written for a number of different TV shows

Besides performing stand-up comedy, Robby is also a writer, who has contributed to a variety of projects. One of her longest running gigs was her first, as a writer for the children’s series Odd Squad. She was also a staff writer for The Chris Gethard Show, and she was featured in one episode of Chris Gethard’s Presents public access series, per IMDb. She was also reportedly picked up by Showtime for her series Rivkah in 2021, per Deadline.

She co-hosts the podcast ‘Too Far’

Other than stand-up comedy, Robby is also one of the hosts of the podcast Too Far with fellow comic Rachel Kaly. Besides her own, she’s also made appearances on other podcasts like Chad And JT Go Deep and The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi.