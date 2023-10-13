Gabby Windey Warns ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Men ‘Will Rue the Day’ if They ‘Hurt’ Rachel Recchia

Image Credit: Tammie Arroyo/Shutterstock

Gabby Windey has a message for any Bachelor in Paradise contestant who might “hurt” Rachel Recchia. The 32-year-old weighed in on her former Bachelorette co-star’s BiP stint during an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife while promoting her latest collaboration with Cupshe.

“I cannot wait to watch her on Paradise, but anyone who hurts her will rue the day,” Gabby warned. The Dancing With the Stars season 31 contestant is definitely ready to support her friend. As for whether Gabby has given any advice to Rachel before she filmed BiP, the ABC alum noted that she tries to avoid giving any “unsolicited” advice.

“But we did have a couple conversations,” Gabby revealed, adding, “And I just told her to remember why she broke up with all of the guys from our season in the first place!”

Season 19 of The Bachelorette was filled with many ups and downs for both Rachel and Gabby. Among the flight instructors’ finalists were Zach Shallcross and Tino Franco. Tino proposed to Rachel during the season finale. However, they eventually broke things off because he kissed someone else during their relationship, she confirmed on the air.

Now that viewers are watching Rachel’s new journey unfold, Gabby is enjoying her new relationship with girlfriend Robby Hoffman. The two went Instagram official with their romance over the summer, and the former ICU nurse exclusively told HollywoodLife that they “fell for each other very fast.”

Thanks to her her time in the Bachelor Nation franchise, Gabby learned that “it is OK to ask for what you want in a relationship,” she explained.

“I think we are so afraid to express interest in a serious long-term relationship in our current dating culture, but I feel like it is what most women want, and it is totally normal and OK to desire that companionship,” the former Denver Broncos cheerleader noted.

Gabby has had a busy lifestyle in the reality TV world. From starring on season 26 of The Bachelor to co-starring with Rachel on The Bachelorette in season 19, she later competed on DWTS, finishing as the runner-up with partner Val Chmerkovskiy. Now, the Illinois native is simply looking forward to spending the holidays with Robby.

“I am cooking and hosting my first Thanksgiving!” she gushed. “I am so excited to have my family in L.A. and to spoil them.” Though her girlfriend will be out of town for Halloween, Gabby pointed out she is “still thinking about participating” because she loves to dress up.

As part of her Cupshe partnership, Gabby emphasized that she was eager to collaborate with the brand because “there is something for everybody, no matter style or season!”