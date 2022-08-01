Tino Franco: 5 Things To Know About Rachel’s Next 1-On-1 Date On ‘The Bachelorette’

Rachel Recchia connected with Tino Franco from the very beginning of season 19 of The Bachelorette. During the July 25 episode, he accepted her rose, signaling that he’d only be pursuing her for the remainder of the show. Now that Rachel and Gabby Windey have chosen which men they want to date, Tino will get the first one-on-one date with Rachel during the Aug. 1 episode.

“With the right person, there’s always a way to make it work.” 🤧❤️‍🩹 Keep feeling all the feels with a new night of #TheBachelorette tomorrow at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/pvPtuT2lJQ — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 31, 2022

The ladies and their men are in France for the episode, which means romance is most definitely in the air for Rachel and Tino. The two already shared a kiss on night one of the season, and Rachel gave him her first impression rose. Ahead of the big date, learn more about Tino with five facts below:

1. What Does Tino Franco Do?

Tino Franco works as a general contractor in California. To pay homage to his job on The Bachelorette, he made his entrance on the show while driving a forklift. Rachel was immediately taken by Tino’s bold entrance and connected with him at the cocktail party later that night. Tino has worked at AECOM since 2016, starting as a water engineer and working his way up to a Superintendent and, now, an Assistant Project Manager.

2. What Are Tino’s Hobbies?

Tino clearly likes to remain active and be outdoors, as some of his favorite hobbies include surfing, cycling and camping. He even said in his Bachelorette bio that one of his dreams is to go surfing in Bali one day.

3. Tino Is Passionate About Volunteer Work

Tino loves “giving back” to his community and “wants to find someone who will make the world a better place alongside him,” according to his ABC bio. Many of his Instagram posts are also about his work with Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times, which provides a fun space for children with cancer and their families.

4. Where Did Tino Go To School?

Tino graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering in 2016. He as a member of Engineers without Borders, as well as a member of the Tau Beta Pi Crimson Circle Organization, according to his LinkedIn.

5. Family Is Important To Tino

Tino is extremely close with his family and said he wants four kids of his own one day.