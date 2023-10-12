Jennifer Lawrence Rocks Off-The-Shoulder Top on Rare Date Night With Cooke Maroney: Photos

Image Credit: JD Images/Shutterstock

Love is in the air! Jennifer Lawrence, 33, and her husband, Cooke Maroney, stepped out for a dinner date in New York City one week ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary (see PHOTOS HERE). For the romantic evening, The Hunger Games star opted for a casual, yet chic, ensemble. Jennifer rocked a red oversized off-shoulder sweater with high-waisted denim trousers.

The blonde beauty made sure to accessorize her look with black ballerina flats and a dainty diamond necklace. JLaw opted to tie her golden tresses up and back into an elegant updo and seemingly rocked a makeup-free look. Meanwhile, Cooke opted for a monochromatic black ensemble that featured a crewneck sweater and dark jeans. He tied his casual dinner outfit together by adding a pair of black Vans sneakers and a watch.

Not only were the pair spotted side-by-side, but Jennifer and her hubby also packed on the PDA by holding hands. As the couple made their way through the streets of the Big Apple, Cooke adorably draped his arm around Jennifer. The 33-year-old and her husband have been married since 2019 and share one son, Cy, who turned one year old this February. Prior to Cooke, JLaw was linked to director Darren Aronofsky, 54, for one year in 2016. She was also previously involved with Gwyneth Paltrow‘s ex, Chris Martin, for one year until they split in 2015.

Although the mother-of-one is proudly married, she doesn’t talk about her relationship too often. Despite this, she shared a sweet anecdote about her marriage during a November 2021 interview with Vanity Fair. “I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him,” she explained at the time. “I don’t know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage. ‘Okay, we’ve got this list. These are the things we need. Let’s work together and get this done.’”

The Oscar winner also joked about her love for cooking magazines. “I always get one of the cooking magazines, like 15 Minute Healthy Meals, and he always gives me a look like, ‘You’re not going to use that. When are you going to make that?’ And I say, ‘Yes, I am. Tuesday!’ And he’s always right, and I never do,” she said. Just over one year ago, Jennifer also opened up about motherhood during an interview with Vogue.

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared,” she recalled in September 2022. “I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, Awwww, preciousssss [sic].” Jennifer also noted how much she loves her son and her husband. “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about. I include my husband in that,” she added.