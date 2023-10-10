Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Whether She Knows if Kris Jenner Was Behind Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape Leak

Image Credit: shutterstock

Caitlyn Jenner spoke out about whether Kris Jenner was involved in her daughter Kim Kardashian’s sex tape scandal in a new interview for the documentary House of Kardashian. When discussing the 2007 incident where Kim’s sex tape was leaked, Caitlyn revealed that she mostly avoided the subject at the time, and she didn’t talk to her ex-wife or stepdaughter about it.

As the scandal was unfolding, Caitlyn revealed that she opted to get some alone time on the greens. “Whatever’s going on, I don’t know what it is and I’m going to go to the golf course,” she said was her reaction at the time, via E! News.“To be honest with you, I just stayed out of it.”

When asked if the SKIMs founder and her “momager” had worked to release the footage, Caitlyn admitted that she had “no idea,” explaining that she didn’t discuss it with either of them. “Kris never talked to me about it. I never talked to Kimberly about it. I don’t know what happened, why it happened,” she said. “I never, ever once had that conversation—or did I want to have that conversation.”

Throughout the promotion for House of Kardashian, Caitlyn has shared many details about her past with the Kardashian family, as well as some details about how they are today. The former Olympian admitted that she’s not really in touch with her ex anymore in an interview with UK talk show This Morning. “Well Kris, I really never talk to anymore. Yeah, it’s sad,” she said. “If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her.”

More recently, Caitlyn revealed that she’s “not even close to looking for a relationship” in an interview with The Times. She said that she doubts that she probably won’t have another romance. “I’ll never have a relationship in the future. I just don’t see that in my life. I am not looking for that,” she said.