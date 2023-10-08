Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Why She Thinks She’ll ‘Never’ Have Another Romantic Relationship

Image Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Caitlyn Jenner, 73, is “fine” being “very single.” The former athlete admitted she doesn’t think another romantic relationship is in her future because she’s “not looking” for it, in an interview with The Times. “I’m fine. I’m not even close to looking for a relationship,” Caitlyn told the outlet. “I’ll never have a relationship in the future. I just don’t see that in my life. I am not looking for that.”

Despite not having a significant other in her life, Caitlyn said she’s never lonely because of her large family, which allows her to “go to somebody’s house and have dinner” every night of the week. The reality star also owns two dogs, Bertha and Baxter, and has an active lifestyle. “I fly airplanes. Play a lot of golf… I raced cars for 20-odd years,” she explained. “Racing cars is not the greatest way to make money or a career or business. You do it because it’s fun.”

The doting parent, whose children include Kendall Jenner, 27, and Kylie Jenner, 26, also has a lot of projects in the works and likes to work out whenever she can. “I do. Obviously it changes from the old days,” she said about her fitness goals. “I’m not trying to win Olympic gold medals; I just enjoy good health. I don’t go crazy working out, but I get my exercise in all the time.”

In addition to talking about her current love life, Caitlyn opened up about her past marriage to Kris Jenner, which lasted from 1991 until 2015. She admitted to feeling “infatuated” with the dark-haired beauty after they went on a blind date in 1990. “We hit it off right at the beginning, and we were married after five and a half months,” she said. “I was infatuated with her, because she was very different from me. But yes, I’d have to say, it was love at first sight.”

After a separation in 2013 and divorce finalization two years later, Caitlyn and Kris remained friends, but Caitlyn recently admitted they are no longer on speaking terms. “Well Kris, I really never talk to anymore. Yeah, it’s sad,” she said during an interview on the U.K. talk show, This Morning. “If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her.”