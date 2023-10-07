Caitlyn Jenner Recalls Being ‘Infatuated’ With Kris Jenner: ‘It Was Love at First Sight’

Image Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Caitlyn Jenner, 73, looked back on the time she first met Kris Jenner, 67, and revealed she felt it was “love at first sight,” in a new interview with The Times. The former spouse of The Kardashians star also admitted she was “infatuated” with her after they went on a blind date in 1990.

“We hit it off right at the beginning, and we were married after five and a half months,” Caitlyn said. “I was infatuated with her, because she was very different from me. But yes, I’d have to say, it was love at first sight.”

Caitlyn also said that before she met Kris, she had experienced “six years of really not even wanting to work.” At the time they met, Kris was “basically a housewife in Beverly Hills,” and she “took over” her “business” and it eventually launched the family into infomercials. “I had no idea what the future held for us,” Caitlyn further explained. “I don’t think even she did.”

Caitlyn and Kris were married in 1991 and share daughters, Kendall Jenner, 27, and Kylie Jenner, 26, together. They announced their separation in 2013 and their divorce was finalized in 2015. They remained friendly after the split, especially when Caitlyn, who is transgender, went through her transition, but now they are no longer on speaking terms.

“Well Kris, I really never talk to anymore. Yeah, it’s sad,” Caitlyn said in a recent interview on the U.K. talk show, This Morning. “If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her.”

In addition to giving interviews about her family, Caitlyn has been promoting her new three-part tell-all documentary series House Of Kardashian. The series gives an inside look into the family’s inner circle, and she admitted she wanted to be a part of the project because she wanted to “protect” her family and any false images people have of them.

“I’m a parent, I love my children,” she said. “You kind of know the Kardashian side plus a little bit of the Jenner side with Kendall and Kylie, but I think a lot of times in the media, you get totally misrepresented. I wanted to do it just to say, first of all, how much I love my kids, and second of all, how proud I am of them and what they’ve been able to accomplish in their life. I mean, it is an absolutely amazing story of accomplishment.”