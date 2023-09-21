Caitlyn Jenner Regrets Her ‘Calculated’ Fame Comment About Kim in ‘House of Kardashian’ Clip

Image Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Caitlyn Jenner reportedly regrets the now-viral comment she made about her former stepdaughter Kim Kardashian in the upcoming docuseries House of Kardashian.

The I Am Cait star, 73, didn’t intend for her statement to come across as an insult about the SKKN founder, 42, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet on Thursday, September 21, that Caitlyn felt her words were edited to sound more controversial than they originally were in the trailer, which dropped one week ago. Another insider added that the former athlete is proud of Kim and believes that the short teaser didn’t reflect what Caitlyn actually said about the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kim, for her part, has no bad blood with Caitlyn, according to the outlet.

The 40-second trailer created a massive buzz online after Kris Jenner’s former spouse said, “Kimberly calculated from the beginning, ‘How do I become famous?” Following Caitlyn’s brief comment, a family friend named Joe Francis claimed that Kim’s leaked sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J “was a means to an end” and “was to create a controversy.” The tape in question was leaked to the public in 2007.

None of the Kardashian-Jenner family members — including Caitlyn — had any editorial control over House of Kardashian, Sky Studios noted.

“No other family defines our time or divides opinion like the Kardashians,” Sky Group’s longline for the documentary reads. “To some, they are admired as a dynasty of powerful women, inspiring girls across the planet. To others, they are untalented and morally bankrupt reality stars, who are damaging women by selling their life as a superficial fairytale.”

Though Caitlyn has had a few ups and downs with the ultra famous reality TV family, they all appear to be on good terms. In June, Kim praised her former step-parent in a Father’s Day Instagram tribute.

“Best to ever do it!” the Kardashians star captioned her carousel post, which featured snapshots and portraits of Caitlyn before her transition and Kim’s late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. “I wouldn’t be me if it weren’t for you two. Thank you. Happy Fathers Day,” she added.