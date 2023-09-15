The ‘House of Kardashian’ Docuseries Promises to ‘Challenge What Society Knows’ About the Famous Family

Image Credit: Matt Sayles/Nikon/Shutterstock

House of Kardashian promises to unpack the truth behind America’s most famous family. The Kardashian-Jenners are known for their reality TV shows, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians, in addition to the group’s various beauty companies and wellness brands. The family’s celebrity status has confounded many around the world, and the three-part documentary will dive into this point of view.

The Sky Group’s logline invites viewers to delve into the reality of the mega stars: “No other family defines our time or divides opinion like the Kardashians,” the description reads. “To some, they are admired as a dynasty of powerful women, inspiring girls across the planet. To others, they are untalented and morally bankrupt reality stars, who are damaging women by selling their life as a superficial fairytale.”

Keep reading to see the most shocking revelations from House of Kardashian so far.

‘House of Kardashian’s Biggest Bombshells

In the explosive trailer for House of Kardashian, Kris Jenner’s ex Caitlyn Jenner sits down to unravel her memories from working and living with the momager and her children Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Rob Kardashian. Caitlyn and Kris share daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The teaser also features other people discussing various perspectives about the opulent family. One is heard saying, “You’re kind of in one of two camps — ‘I want to talk about them’ or ‘They ruined the world.’” Another claims in the trailer, “The Kardashians have redefined the American dream.”

What Did Caitlyn Jenner Say About Her Family?

At the beginning of the teaser, Caitlyn rehashes Kim’s infamous sex tape that got leaked in March 2007.

“Kimberly calculated from the beginning, ‘How do I become famous?’” Caitlyn alleged. A longtime friend of the family Joe Francis also weighed in by adding, “The sex tape was a means to an end. It was to create a controversy.”

Before the trailer concludes, Caitlyn is asked what it was like to work with her ex-wife, to which she laughed. Though viewers will have to wait and see what the former Olympic athlete revealed about her family, she explained the reason for her appearance in the documentary.

“I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years,” Caitlyn said, per Sky Studios. “I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren.”

Did the Kardashian-Jenners Participate in ‘House of Kardashian’?

Even though they’re the subject of the docuseries, none of the Kardashian-Jenner family members had any editorial control over the project. Therefore — despite archival footage and resurfaced online photos from the early 2000s — they are appearing in the project.

House of Kardashian will premiere on Sky Documentaries on October 8.