Caitlyn Jenner Reveals ‘Sad Truth’ About Relationship With Ex Kris Jenner & Kids

Image Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Caitlyn Jenner, 73, talked about her relationship with ex-wife Kris Jenner, 67, and some of her kids, in a new interview on the UK daytime talk show, This Morning, this week. The former Olympian admitted she no longer talks to her one-time spouse, whom she was married to from 1991 until 2015, and said she’s closer to her kids on the Jenner side, including Brody Jenner, Brandon Jenner, Burt Jenner, and Cassandra Marino, as opposed to those on the Kardashian side, including Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

“Well Kris, I really never talk to anymore. Yeah, it’s sad,” she told the hosts of the show, in a video of the interview, which can be seen below. “If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her.”

“When you have as many kids as a I have, you’re closer to some than you are to others,” she continued. “Through that side of the family [Kardashians], I certainly see them. We do this, we do that. I’m much closer to the Jenner side, with Brandon and Brody and my son, Burt, my daughter Casey…but, yeah, Kris…I really don’t have anymore contact with her.”

Caitlyn’s appearance on This Morning was to promote her new three-part tell-all documentary series House Of Kardashian. The series will feature unseen archival footage and first-hand testimony from the family’s inner circle and the doting parent admitted she wanted to be a part of it because she “wanted to protect” her family. “I’m a parent, I love my children,” she said.

‘You kind of know the Kardashian side plus a little bit of the Jenner side with Kendall and Kylie, but I think a lot of times in the media, you get totally misrepresented,” she added. “I wanted to do it just to say, first of all, how much I love my kids, and second of all, how proud I am of them and what they’ve been able to accomplish in their life. I mean, it is an absolutely amazing story of accomplishment.”

House of Kardashian is set to premiere on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW on October 8.