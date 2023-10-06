Caitlyn Jenner Sparks ‘Tension’ With the Karjenners After Revealing She Doesn’t Speak to Kris Jenner: Report

Image Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

There’s some tension growing within the Kardashian-Jenner family. Sources close to the situation revealed that there’s been some drama since Caitlyn Jenner, 73, revealed that she hasn’t spoken to her ex Kris Jenner, 67, in some time, according to a report from TMZ. The insiders revealed that amid the drama, the family are siding with Kris.

Caitlyn revealed she and her ex-wife rarely speak in an interview with The Morning, a daytime talk show in the UK. She was promoting her new documentary House of Kardashian. “Well Kris, I really never talk to anymore. Yeah, it’s sad,” she said. “If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her.”

The reality star continued and explained that even though she sees the kids, she doesn’t spend as much time with some. “Through that side of the family [Kardashians], I certainly see them. We do this, we do that. I’m much closer to the Jenner side, with Brandon and Brody and my son, Burt, my daughter Casey…but, yeah, Kris…I really don’t have any more contact with her,” she said.

The insider said that after her comments, the members of the Kardashian family sided with Kris, including her daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The outlet reported that Caitlyn was “willing to do whatever it takes to mend the family divide,” because she’s “extremely remorseful.”

The sources further explained that the family was against Caitlyn participating in the documentary. They told the outlet that since Caitlyn isn’t part of The Kardashians series on Hulu, she feels she should be able to participate in projects that she wants to. They concluded by telling the outlet that Caitlyn regretted putting the family’s personal drama out in public.

Caitlyn’s involvement in the documentary has made headlines. In the first trailer for the series, she said that her stepdaughter Kim Kardashian’s rise to fame was “calculated from the beginning.” After the trailer dropped, sources close to Caitlyn revealed to TMZ that she felt like her words were edited to sound more controversial. They also said that she was proud of the SKIMs founder and didn’t intend to offend her.