Brody Jenner Drinks Breast Milk Latte With Fiancee in New Video: It’s ‘Delicious’

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Brody Jenner, 40, tried his fiancee Tia Blanco‘s breast milk in his coffee, in a new video. The son of Caitlyn Jenner shared the epic moment while showcasing what life is like for him and his 26-year-old future wife after welcoming their first child, Honey. Since Honey has been feeding on breast milk, Brody thought it would be interesting to see if he could swap out almond milk for the same breast milk, in the clip, which can be seen below.

After making a latte by mixing the coffee with the breast milk, Brody poured it in a mug and drank the beverage alongside Tia, who also had her own breast milk latte. “It’s friggin’ delicious!” he exclaimed after tasting the drink. Tia, however, wasn’t as impressed and said it just tasted like a regular cup of coffee.

Brody and Tia’s memorable moment with their breast milk lattes comes after they announced their engagement in June. They welcomed little Honey the next month and have been documenting their journey as new parents ever since. On October 1, Brody took to Instagram to share an adorable video of him spending time with a smiling Honey on a Sunday. “Sunday funday hits different these days,” he captioned the post.

In August, the proud dad also shared several family photos that included Tia and Honey. There was one memorable photo of him holding up a phone that featured a photo of him as a baby near his daughter to show off their similar features. “I love my girls ❤️❤️,” he wrote alongside the sweet post.

Brody and Tia first announced they were expecting Honey in January. “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love,” the caption for the announcement started. “We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!”