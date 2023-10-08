Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi, 5, & Niece True, 5, Jump All Over Her in Hilarious Video: ‘My Back Hurts’

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner, 26, shared a memorable moment with her daughter, Stormi, 5, and niece True, 5, in a new video. The makeup mogul was on her hands and knees as she wore a short-sleeved black top and had some of her hair pulled back, in the clip, and her two lookalike cuties crawled on her back. They couldn’t help but giggle as the doting mom laughed while complaining that her “back hurts.”

At one point, Kylie also said, “Ow” but continued to have a smile on he face until the video ended. Little Stormi had her hair down and wore a white top while True had braids in her hair and wore a purple tank top.

Before Kylie, who is also the mom of her one-year-old son Aire, shared her cute moment with Stormi and True, she made headlines for legally changing her son’s name from Wolf to Aire. Although Aire’s father, Travis Scott, wasn’t present during the recent court appearance, her request for the name change was granted.

“The Court finds that the other parent was timely notified and has not filed an objection,” the court documents, obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, October 2, read. “There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted.”

When Kylie isn’t getting attention for moments or details regarding her kids, she’s doing so for her love life. The Kylie Cosmetics creator has reportedly been dating actor Timothee Chalamet, 27, and the romance seems to be going strong. Rumors of a relationship between them first came to light in April and the lovebirds went public when they showed off PDA at Beyoncé‘s Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium in L.A. on September 4.

They went on to attend the U.S. Open shortly after and also showed off PDA while sitting in their seats. On September 21, Elle Mexico posted a photo of Kylie holding her phone, which you can see here, at the Prada runway show, and it was a photo of Timothee kissing her cheek.