Tom Brady Confesses He Doesn’t Want to ‘Deal With’ More ‘Drama’ 1 Year After Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Tom Brady, 45, would just like peace after his split from Gisele Bundchen, 43, last October. “We should all have self-awareness, it’s a hard trait to have,” he said, addressing his personal flaws during the Monday, October 2 episode of the Let’s Go! podcast. “We’re in a culture where it’s hard to own up to things these days.” The dad of three added that being in the public eye can heighten issues in one’s personal life.

“For someone like me, I’m in the public eye a lot,” he explained. “I always try to say the right thing. I don’t want to deal with any more drama in my life. I already have a lot of drama.”

Tom and Gisele parted ways in 2022, filing for and finalizing their divorce on October 28 in Florida. Over their 16-year relationship (13 of which they were married,) they welcomed son Benjamin, now 13, and Vivian, 10. Tom also shares son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

The duo had reportedly feuded over Tom’s decision to retire, then unretire, from the NFL last year. He finally hung up his cleats for good on February 1, 2023. As for the former Victoria’s Secret supermodel, Gisele recently spoke out about the challenges of the past year, as well.

“It’s been very tough on my family,” she told PEOPLE for an interview published on September 18. “It’s been a lot — in every area of my life. I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.”

Still, the Brazilian bombshell wouldn’t change anything. “I look into my life and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she admitted to CBS News Sunday Morning on September 24. “I wouldn’t have any other life. If they say, ‘can you change something in your life,’ I wouldn’t change absolutely anything.”