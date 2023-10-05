Cardi B Has a Topless Wardrobe Malfunction While on a Plane: ‘Teamwork Makes the Dream Work’

Image Credit: JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Cardi B had a slight wardrobe malfunction while riding on a plane on Tuesday, October 3. The rapper, 30, posted a video of her makeup artist helping to repair her dress when she was in a pinch, because her stylist wasn’t on the plane. Cardi revealed that she fixed the dress and took it in with an elastic tie, and it worked well. The dress looked fabulous on Cardi.

In the video, Cardi wore a tight silver dress. Throughout much of the clip, the rapper stood topless and held her chest while her makeup artist fixed the wardrobe malfunction. When she was done, Cardi pulled the dress up and showed off how great it looked. She seemed very satisfied with how the fix worked out. She said, “wow,” after she pulled it up for the first time.

So my stylist wasn’t on the plane with me so Patience and my makeup artist did this TikTok hack to take my dress in… would you try this??? Teamwork make the dream work!!! pic.twitter.com/C4e4HSQscr — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 3, 2023

Cardi gave a rundown of the situation in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “So my stylist wasn’t on the plane with me so Patience and my makeup artist did this TikTok hack to take my dress in… would you try this?” she wrote. “Teamwork make [sic] the dream work!”

It’s no surprise Cardi was able to work out the mishap, as she always has fantastic style. When she attended the MTV VMAs, she rocked a beautiful silver dress made up of hair clips. The outfit was very creative, and it was designed by Dilara Findikoglu. Back in July, she wore a beautiful, eye-catching silver and black dress for a night out in Paris with her husband, Offset. While attending Paris Fashion Week around that same time, she sported a luxurious, long black dress with a gold trim. The outfit was complete with a head scarf and a gigantic, fluffy scarf.

Other than her amazing dresses, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper also has a fabulous fashion sense for when it’s time to vacation and relax, like when she rocked a red bikini back in July. She showed off the bathing suit in a video of her twerking in it.